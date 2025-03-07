Suspect killed in police encounter

LODHRAN - A wanted criminal involved in over 50 cases, including robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder, and theft, was killed due to firing of his own accomplices in police encounter near Raja Pur while two managed to escape last night.

According to a spokesperson for the police, the incident occurred when Sadar police Kahror Pakka received information that three unidentified robbers had snatched a motorcycle from a man and fled away. Acting swiftly, the police set up a picket to arrest the suspects.

As the culprits approached Raja Pur on two motorcycles, they opened fire upon seeing the police party. In retaliation, police took defensive position and one of the suspect was killed with the firing of own accomplices. The dacoit was identified as Farooq Miyo, a notorious criminal from Mauza Sekran, Kahror Pakka, with a long history of serious offenses. The police recovered a motorcycle and an unlicensed rifle from the scene.

Upon receiving the report, DSP Sadar circle Khalid Javed Joiya arrived at the site with a heavy police contingent. Special teams have been formed and search operation was underway to apprehend the two fleeing suspects.

SEVEN RETAILERS HELD

Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir conducted surprise inspections at shops distributing financial aid under the Nigehban Ramzan Package.

Acting on public complaints, she raided multiple retailer outlets and discovered illegal deductions from the aid money meant for deserving individuals.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Lodhran, Iram Shehzadi, and other officials, DC Lubna Nazir ordered the arrest of seven suspects involved in the malpractice.

FIRs had been registered against them, and further legal action underway.

To ensure transparency, monitoring teams led by assistant commissioners were overseeing aid distribution across all three tehsils of the district.