Tarbela, Mangla dams reach critical levels

Pakistan’s two largest dams, Tarbela and Mangla, have reached critical levels, prompting the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to issue a warning about an impending .

IRSA alerted provincial irrigation departments to an anticipated 30-35% water shortage for the remainder of the Rabi season, emphasizing that the situation would not improve without sufficient rainfall.

In a formal letter, IRSA stated that water releases would be strictly based on available supply, with no additional allocations beyond incoming water flow. The authority urged immediate corrective measures, as Punjab and Sindh are already facing shortages of 20% and 16%, respectively.

Water distribution will remain tightly regulated until conditions improve, IRSA warned.