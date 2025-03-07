TikToker Dania, Luhapad booked in deadly car accident

LAHORE - Renowned TikToker Dania Shah and her husband, Hakeem Shehzad, alias Luhapad, were involved in a tragic road accident that claimed the life of a motorcyclist and left his wife injured. According to initial reports, the accident occurred when their car collided with a motorcycle, killing the male rider on the spot. While Hakeem Shehzad stated that the motorcyclist was speeding in the wrong direction and crashed into their vehicle, conflicting reports have emerged regarding who was driving the car. Shehzad claimed that his driver was behind the wheel, and the car was also carrying a cameraman and other staff members. However, a police source told The Nation that it was actually Dania Shah who was driving at the time of the accident. The source further revealed that to protect Dania, an FIR was lodged against the driver instead. The source added that two of Hakeem Shehzad’s social media assistants, who manage his online content, were also in the car. He remarked that many accidents involving social media influencers occur due to reckless driving while creating content. The driver who was booked in connection with the accident is set to be presented before the court today (Friday). The impact of the crash caused damage to the vehicle. Hakeem Shehzad sustained a head injury and lost consciousness briefly. He stated that he is still recovering from the trauma. Dismissing allegations of drunk driving, Shehzad maintained that his driver was operating the vehicle. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and pledged financial assistance to the deceased’s family. Dania Shah and Hakeem Shehzad got married in July 2024. Previously, Dania was married to televangelist Aamir Liaquat in 2022 until his passing in June of the same year. Footage of the accident has gone viral on social media, showing the wreckage of the vehicle. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.