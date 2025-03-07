TikToker Dania Shah’s car crash leaves one dead

Popular TikToker Dania Shah and her husband, Hakeem Shehzad Lohar Pahar, were involved in a tragic car accident on Thursday when their vehicle collided with a motorcycle carrying a husband and wife.

The crash resulted in the motorcyclist’s death, while his wife sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Authorities have confirmed the details and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

According to Hakeem Shehzad, the accident occurred because the motorcyclist was speeding in the wrong direction and crashed into their car.

While Dania Shah escaped unharmed, their vehicle suffered significant damage.

Footage of the wreckage quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread debate over the severity of the crash and the events leading up to it.

Speculation ran high, with some questioning whether Shehzad was under the influence at the time. In response, he strongly denied the allegations, emphasizing that he was not driving and had no involvement in reckless behavior.

Expressing regret over the loss of life, he vowed to provide financial assistance to the victim’s family.

The accident comes amid ongoing public attention on Dania Shah’s personal life. Previously married to television personality Aamir Liaquat, who passed away in 2022, she remained in the spotlight after her marriage to Hakeem Shehzad in 2024.

Now, this tragic incident has once again made headlines, fueling online discussions and debates over responsibility.

While Dania Shah has remained silent on the matter, social media users continue to weigh in, with some making harsh remarks about the couple.

Authorities are currently reviewing evidence to determine the exact cause of the crash.