Friday, March 07, 2025
Total liquid foreign reserves reach $15.87 billion

NEWS WIRE
March 07, 2025
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -   The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $15,873.8 million as of February 28 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $11,249.5 million.

“During the week ended on 28-Feb-2025, SBP reserves increased by $27 million to $11,249.5 million,” the central bank Thursday reported in its weekly liquid foreign reserves position statement.

Meanwhile, the commercial banks held net foreign reserves of $4,624.3 million, the breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review depicted. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on February 21, 2025, were $15,925.7 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded at $ 11,222 million while net reserves of $4,703.3 million were held by commercial banks.

