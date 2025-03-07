US destroying world order, warns Ukraine’s ambassador to UK

London - The US is “destroying” the established world order, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK has claimed.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi said the White House had “questioned the unity of the Western world” and was “taking more and more steps towards” Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The comments come as the US puts pressure on Ukraine to make concessions ahead of any peace talks, and after a public clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Zelensky has since said he is “ready to work” under Trump’s “strong leadership”, an apparent cooling in tensions welcomed by Trump - and which comes after the US paused military aid to Kyiv.

But Mr Zaluzhnyi’s remarks at a conference at Chatham House in London on Thursday suggest there remains discontent over the US’s actions. He told an audience: “We see that it is not only Russia and the axis of evil trying to destroy the world order, but the US is actually destroying it completely”. The Ukrainian envoy added that talks between the US and Russia - the latter of which was “headed by a war criminal” in President Vladimir Putin - showed the White House was making “steps towards the Kremlin regime, fully realising that in this case Europe could be a new target for Russia”.

Mr Zaluzhnyi, who took over as Kyiv’s ambassador to London in 2024 following three years as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, also suggested that Nato could cease to exist as a result of Washington’s change in posture.

While Zelensky has expressed a wish to bring the war in Ukraine to an end swiftly, Kyiv has voiced concerns about the Trump administration’s handling of talks and the concessions to Moscow that may be made without firm security guarantees for Ukraine.

Trump vowed during the US election campaign to bring the war to an end quickly, and preliminary US-Russian talks were held in Saudi Arabia last month - without European or Ukrainian representatives present.