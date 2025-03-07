Friday, March 07, 2025
Vehari AC launches crackdown on illegal oil agencies

Vehari AC launches crackdown on illegal oil agencies
Our Staff Reporter
March 07, 2025
Vehari  -  Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Vehari Ghazala Kanwal, the local administration launched a crackdown on illegal oil agencies, sealing two of them.  Ghazala Kanwal conducted an operation against illegal oil agencies in the areas of Chak No. 541 EB and Machhiwal, and two oil agencies were sealed for not complying with rules and regulations.  The assistant commissioner emphasised that illegal oil agencies will not be allowed to operate under any circumstances. All petrol pump owners must operate according to the rules and regulations; otherwise, strict legal action will be taken.

