Wasim Akram leads DP World’s drive to empower young cricketers in Pakistan

LAHORE - Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram led the launch of DP World’s Beyond Boundaries Initiative in Karachi, unveiling a repurposed shipping container at the National Bank Stadium to support grassroots cricket. On the eve of the ICC Champions Trophy semifinals, Akram distributed cricket kits to young cricketers alongside Junaid Zamir, CEO of DP World’s Qasim International Container Terminal, and Nadeem Khan, Academies Director at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The container, equipped with a changing room and scoreboard, will serve as a permanent facility for local cricketers, enhancing training and match-day experiences. Expressing his enthusiasm, Wasim Akram said: “Pakistan has a rich cricketing legacy, but access to quality gear remains a challenge for many aspiring players. Having your own cricket kit can be life-changing for a young cricketer, and I am excited to see this initiative empower the next generation.” Through its kits-for-runs pledge, DP World has distributed 2,750 cricket kits across seven countries, donating ten kits for every 100 runs scored in ICC tournaments. Junaid Zamir highlighted the importance of bringing the initiative to Pakistan. “Pakistan’s passion for cricket is unmatched, and we are proud to work alongside the ICC and PCB to provide lasting benefits to grassroots cricket.” PCB COO Sumair Ahmad Syed praised DP World’s efforts. “Strengthening grassroots cricket is a key priority for the PCB. Initiatives like Beyond Boundaries create invaluable opportunities for young talent.”