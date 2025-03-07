Friday, March 07, 2025
WCLA plans to revive spiritual and cultural legacy of Uch Sharif

Our Staff Reporter
March 07, 2025
LAHORE  -  Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has officially commenced the conservation  and up-gradation of key shrines in Uch Sharif under the Sufi Trail/Pilgrim Trail project. The significant initiative aims to restore and enhance the historical and cultural importance of the region, improving accessibility and promoting religious tourism. The project focuses on the preservation of seven revered shrines: Hazrat Jalal-ud-Din Surkh Posh Bukhari, Hazrat Makhdoom Jahania Jahan Gasht, Hazrat Badar-ud-Din Naqvi, Hazrat Fazal-ud-Din Ladla, Masjid-e-Hajaat, Hazrat Rajan Qataal, and Hazrat Mehboob Subhani. The conservation work includes roof treatment, waterproofing, woodwork, surface rendering, flooring, electrification, and illumination. Some shrines, such as Hazrat Badar-ud-Din Naqvi and Hazrat Fazal-ud-Din Ladla, will also undergo structural consolidation and the reconstruction of verandas and shelter rooms.

In addition to shrine restoration, the project also aims to enhance the pilgrim trail infrastructure by developing gateways, parking areas, a tourist facilitation center, restrooms, ablution areas, and drinking water facilities. The streets leading to the shrines will undergo surfacing improvements, and signs will be installed to assist visitors.

Furthermore, the project includes the implementation of an underground  sewerage and drainage system, the provision of sheltered sitting spaces, and the illumination of the entire pilgrim route, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience

for visitors. Speaking about the project, Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari stated, “The conservation of these historic shrines is not just about preservation; it is about reviving the spiritual and cultural legacy of Uch Sharif. Through this initiative,  we aim to improve religious tourism, provide modern amenities to visitors, and  create opportunities for local artisans. The project reflects our commitment to  safeguarding our heritage while making it more accessible to the world”, he added. The conservation and up-gradation work officially began on January 28, 2025, and was expected to be a transformative step in promoting Uch Sharif as a significant religious and cultural destination. The WCLA remains dedicated to preserving  Pakistan’s historical sites and ensuring they continue to inspire generations to come, he concluded.

