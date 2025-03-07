Wheelchair making vital for disability rehabilitation

Peshawar - Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, emphasized the importance of wheelchairs in the physical rehabilitation of persons with disabilities and stressed the need for their local manufacturing at the national level.

He praised the Paraplegic Centre’s wheelchair manufacturing unit in the Hayatabad Industrial Estate, the only facility in the country producing customized wheelchairs tailored to the age, condition, and physique of disabled individuals. He stated that this initiative is not only a milestone for the Paraplegic Centre but also a matter of pride for the provincial government.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the Wheelchair Day event at Paraplegic Centre Peshawar, Barrister Dr Saif reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to supporting this initiative. He stated, “A wheelchair is not a symbol of disability but of independence,” emphasizing the government’s responsibility to prioritize the needs of persons with disabilities, especially in humanitarian sectors.

Barrister Saif commended the local production of customized wheelchairs and appreciated Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO of the Paraplegic Centre, for his dedication to the cause.

He recognized the institution’s exemplary services in rehabilitation and prayed for divine rewards for its contributions.

Dr Ilyas highlighted Pakistan’s weak healthcare infrastructure, noting that the country has historically focused on curative medicine while neglecting rehabilitation. He stressed the need to integrate rehabilitation services into the national healthcare system and cited global standards indicating that at least 1% of the world’s population requires wheelchairs.

In Pakistan, this translates to approximately 2.35 million individuals, including 350,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He urged the provincial and federal governments to strengthen the Paraplegic Centre’s production unit to meet this demand.

On this occasion, Barrister Saif presented shields to personnel for outstanding contributions to wheelchair production and promotion.

Upon his arrival at the Paraplegic Centre, a Saudi patient, Abdullah, who is undergoing treatment at the facility, greeted the chief guest with a bouquet as a gesture of appreciation.