Women’s empowerment, climate resilience highlighted on International Women’s Day

To commemorate International Women’s Day, Search for Justice and Climate Action Now (CAN) organized a panel discussion at Government Degree College, Wahdat Colony, Lahore, focusing on the vital connection between women’s economic empowerment, gender equality, and climate resilience. Panelists emphasized the importance of fostering an environment that enables women to participate fully in economic activities, leverage their skills, and make meaningful contributions to society. They asserted that gender equality is unattainable without ensuring women's financial independence and access to economic opportunities.

The event gathered experts, civil society representatives, and young girls to discuss actionable strategies for enhancing women’s role in the economy, particularly within the context of climate change and sustainable development.

Ameena Haroon, a young climate activist and representative of Climate Action Now (CAN), underscored that women and girls are among the most vulnerable to the severe impacts of climate change. She called for targeted programs and policies that equip women with the necessary skills, startup support, market access, and entrepreneurial linkages to strengthen climate resilience. Haroon stressed the importance of empowering women from marginalized and climate-affected communities through initiatives such as climate-smart agriculture training, renewable energy programs, and eco-friendly business ventures. She further advocated for gender-responsive climate policies that actively involve women in decision-making at local and national levels.

Rashida Qureshi, Program Manager at Search for Justice, highlighted the urgent need for increased investment in programs aimed at eliminating gender-based violence. Addressing concerns raised by young girls, she urged the government, international NGOs, UN agencies, and the business sector to take proactive measures to protect women from violence. She acknowledged the government’s progress in enacting laws and establishing institutions such as the Women Protection Authority, Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, Gender Crime Cells in Punjab Police, and the Office of the Women Ombudsperson. She also recognized the formation of the Women Parliamentary Caucus and the Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming in the Punjab Assembly as commendable steps toward gender equality.

However, she stressed that these initiatives would only be effective if young women were made aware of their existence and functions. Qureshi recommended that colleges and universities designate staff members as focal points for Violence Against Women cases to educate students on available protection mechanisms. She also proposed organizing exposure visits to women-related institutions to enhance young girls' awareness of their rights and available support systems. These efforts, she noted, would not only improve safety for young women but also empower them to assist their peers in distress.

Entrepreneur and businesswoman Kynat Raza strongly advocated for women’s economic empowerment, stating that sustainable progress is impossible if a significant portion of the population remains excluded from income-generating activities. She emphasized that women's participation in the economy is not just a matter of equality but a fundamental driver of national growth and development. Raza highlighted the vast potential, talent, and resilience of Pakistani women, asserting that they can excel in any field if provided equal opportunities, systemic support, and a conducive environment. However, she pointed out that structural barriers, restrictive societal norms, and limited access to resources often hinder women's economic progress. She called for comprehensive policies that support women’s entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, and skill development. Additionally, she underscored the essential role of families in fostering women’s economic ambitions, stressing that empowerment begins at home. Raza urged both public and private sectors to create more inclusive opportunities, ensuring women's access to education, vocational training, business financing, and market linkages. Investing in women’s economic participation, she noted, could unlock significant potential for innovation, job creation, and long-term economic stability in Pakistan.

Young girls participating in the discussion expressed deep concerns about the increasing incidents of online exploitation and harassment, which they said limit their safe access to digital platforms. They shared that many girls refrain from reporting online harassment due to fear, stigma, and a lack of awareness about legal recourse. Even in cases of severe blackmail, many are unaware of reporting mechanisms, while those who do know often hesitate due to concerns about confidentiality breaches. The participants urged the government to incorporate online safety into the mandatory curriculum at all educational levels to ensure a structured approach to digital protection. They also called for simplified, gender-sensitive reporting mechanisms that consider cultural and social sensitivities while guaranteeing strict confidentiality and a victim-centric approach. Such measures, they emphasized, would empower girls and women to report online violence and seek justice without fear.

The panel discussion provided a crucial platform to address the intersection of women’s economic empowerment, climate change, gender-based violence, and online safety. Participants collectively called for stronger policies, systemic reforms, and greater awareness initiatives to promote gender equality in Pakistan. As International Women’s Day 2025 serves as a reminder, investing in women’s empowerment remains essential for building a more just, equitable, and sustainable future for all.