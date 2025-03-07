Yango Pakistan celebrates Ramadan with iftar boxes distribution and the introduction of Muslim Mode feature 

ISLAMABAD, March 07, 2025: Ramadan, a month of reflection, devotion, and community, is a time to embrace generosity and inclusivity. Yango Pakistan, part of the global tech company Yango Group, commemorates this holy month with two key initiatives designed to support its valued partner drivers and couriers: the distribution of Iftar Boxes and the rollout of Muslim Mode within the app. These efforts reflect Yango Pakistan's commitment to creating an environment where technology meets cultural and religious considerations, ensuring a seamless and fulfilling experience for drivers and couriers throughout Ramzan and beyond.

Supporting Partner Drivers and Couriers with Iftar Box Distribution

Understanding the dedication and hard work of its partner drivers and couriers, Yango Pakistan has set up Iftar distribution points across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, providing over 2,000 Iftar boxes.

Alongside the Iftar meals, tents have been arranged with dates and juices, offering a space for individuals to break their fast in a warm, communal setting. This initiative acknowledges the tireless commitment of drivers, couriers, and the local community, ensuring that those on the road have access to a nourishing meal during this sacred time.

With plans to continue these distributions every Friday until the end of Ramzan, Yango Pakistan reinforces its dedication to supporting the people who are the backbone of its services. This thoughtful gesture is not just about providing meals — it is a token of appreciation, fostering a deeper connection with the local communities the company serves.



Introducing Muslim Mode: A Step Towards Inclusivity

In addition to its on-ground initiatives, Yango Pakistan is rolling out Muslim Mode in its driver and couriers app, a feature designed to help drivers and couriers seamlessly integrate their schedules with their religious commitments. This innovative mode includes essential functionalities to support the spiritual needs of partner drivers and couriers during Ramzan and beyond:

Prayer Time Reminders: A 15-minute notification before each prayer ensures drivers and couriers are mindful of their prayer schedule.

Automatic App Muting: To minimize distractions, app notifications are automatically silenced at the start of prayer times.

Pause Order Notifications: Drivers and couriers can temporarily pause requests during prayers, allowing them to focus on their worship without missing opportunities, as requests are reassigned to available nearby drivers.

Qibla Direction & Prayer Timings: The feature provides real-time Qibla direction and a two-day prayer schedule for easy planning.

Mosque Locator: Using advanced mapping and smart routing, the app helps drivers and couriers find and navigate to the nearest mosque, even in unfamiliar locations.

These features have been developed through extensive research and collaboration with local communities, ensuring that the technology aligns with the cultural and religious practices of drivers and couriers.

Enhancing the Ramzan Experience for All

By merging technological innovation with cultural understanding, Yango Pakistan sets a new standard for inclusivity in the mobility industry. The introduction of Muslim Mode, coupled with the Iftar distribution initiative, highlights Yango’s deep-rooted commitment to supporting its partner drivers and couriers beyond just business operations.

As Ramzan continues, Yango Pakistan remains dedicated to enriching the daily lives of its partner drivers, couriers and the broader community. These initiatives serve as a testament to Yango’s mission — leveraging technology to create meaningful and impactful experiences tailored to local needs.