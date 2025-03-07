Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in Acquitted in TDAP corruption cases

The Anti-Corruption Court on Friday acquitted Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani in three corruption cases, including the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) case.

Gilani appeared before the Federal Anti-Corruption Court, where his lawyer, Farooq H. Naek, presented arguments in his defense. After reviewing the case, the court found Gilani not guilty and cleared him of all corruption charges.

The Senate chairman had been accused of involvement in a freight subsidy fraud, allegedly causing a loss of over Rs6 billion to the national exchequer.

Reacting to the verdict, Gilani stated that the individual who testified against him is now facing charges himself.

The TDAP mega-scandal, which surfaced in 2013, involved allegations of corruption worth billions, leading to the filing of over 70 cases against various companies and individuals. The late PPP leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim was also among those accused.

In 2015, a court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Gilani and Fahim during an initial hearing of the TDAP corruption case.