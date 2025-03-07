Friday, March 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in Acquitted in TDAP corruption cases

Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in Acquitted in TDAP corruption cases
Web Desk
12:54 PM | March 07, 2025
National

The Anti-Corruption Court on Friday acquitted Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani in three corruption cases, including the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) case.

Gilani appeared before the Federal Anti-Corruption Court, where his lawyer, Farooq H. Naek, presented arguments in his defense. After reviewing the case, the court found Gilani not guilty and cleared him of all corruption charges.

The Senate chairman had been accused of involvement in a freight subsidy fraud, allegedly causing a loss of over Rs6 billion to the national exchequer.

Reacting to the verdict, Gilani stated that the individual who testified against him is now facing charges himself.

The TDAP mega-scandal, which surfaced in 2013, involved allegations of corruption worth billions, leading to the filing of over 70 cases against various companies and individuals. The late PPP leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim was also among those accused.

In 2015, a court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Gilani and Fahim during an initial hearing of the TDAP corruption case.

EU leaders back major new defense spending plans to strengthen security

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1741331598.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025