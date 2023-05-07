10 dacoits arrested, 7 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

FAISALABAD - The police have claimed to ar­rest 10 active members of 2 dacoit gangs and recovered 7 looted motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from their possession during past 12 hours. Police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Gh­ulam Muhammad Abad police station Asim Rasheed Mahais on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed 5 active members of a gang including ring leader Mu­dassar Ali alias Billo, Adnan alias Shani, Muhammad Faisal alias Babo, Zeeshan alias Shani and Farhan alias Fana, all residents of Mohallah Usman-e-Ghani.

The police recovered 5 motor­cycles, illegal weapons, cash, mo­bile phones and other items from their possession. Meanwhile, Sargodha Road police arrested 5 accused of a dacoit gang includ­ing Rashid, Ehtisham, etc. along with 2 motorcycles, weapons, mobile phones other items from Akbar Chowk. All these accused were wanted to the police in doz­ens of dacoity, robbery, and other cases while further investigation was under progress, he added.

MONETARY DISPUTE CLAIMS LIFE

A youth was tortured to death over monetary dispute in the area of Roshanwala police sta­tion. Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Muaz­zam Ghafoor resident of Chak No.243-RB Jhok Kharlan had an old monetary dispute with Rae Munawwar , etc.

Over this issue, Rae Munaw­war and his accomplices severe­ly tortured Muazzam Farooq and injured him seriously. He was rushed to hospital but in vain and he breathed in the way. The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused, he added.