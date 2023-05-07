10 newly appointed SHOs of Rawalpindi police assume charge

Rawalpindi-The newly appointed station house officers of 10 police stations have assumed their charge here on Saturday, according to a police spokesman.

Earlier, the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had issued posting and transfer orders of 10 SHOs and a notification in this regard had also been issued, he said.

According to him, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appointed Inspector Syed Hamid Kazmi as new SHO Police Station Rawat while assigned the task to Sub Inspector (SI) Nadim Zafar to run the affairs of PS Naseerabad as SHO. Similarly, Inspector Ahsan Kiani has been posted as SHO PS Civil Lines after the IG had transferred the former SHO Inspector Yasir Abbas to Special Branch Punjab, he said. He added that Inspector Chaudhry Riaz was posted as SHO PS Ratta Amral whereas Inspector Aftab Gonal was appointed as new SHO PS City by the CPO.

Mehar Gull Lodhi has been posted as SHO PS RA Bazaar by the CPO, said the spokesman adding that Inspector Naseer Uddin was appointed as SHO PS Banni, SI Muhammad Zulfiqar got the orders from CPO to serve as SHO PS Charki and Muhammad Kashif assumed charge as SHO PS Saddar Wah on orders of the city police chief, he mentioned.

CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has transferred and posted Inspector Muhammad Saqib as SHO PS Chontra.