120,000 wheat bags recovered from hoarders: DC Faislabad

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that more than 120,000 wheat bags have been recovered so far during an action against staple food commodity smugglers. Chairing a meeting of deputy commissioners of Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Chiniot on Saturday, she directed them to expedite efforts for accomplishing wheat procurement targets well before time. She also directed the deputy commissioners to set up pickets on all entry and exit points in their respective districts and check wheat smuggling strictly. She also reviewed digital census process and directed the DCs to ensure completion of their targets at all costs till May 15. She said all heads of departments in the division should review applications, filed by the citizens about no objection certificates (NOCs) for petrol pumps and grant them one-week time for depositing the fee for NOC. And if they fail to do so, their applications should be rejected.
KITE MANUFACTURING FACTORY UNEARTHED, 3 ARRESTED
Civil Lines police have claimed to unearth a kite manufacturing factory and arrested 3 accused besides confiscating heavy material. Police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Civil Lines police station Abdul Jabbar on a tip-off conducted raid near Riaz Shahid Chowk and arrested Siddique Ashraf, Umar and his brother Shoaib residents of Madan Pura red handed while manufacturing kites and its flying material including chemically-coated string. The police also seized more than 250 bundles of string and two machines being used to prepare kite-flying material and locked premises of the factory.