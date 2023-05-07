120,000 wheat bags recovered from hoarders: DC Faislabad

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that more than 120,000 wheat bags have been recovered so far during an action against staple food commod­ity smugglers. Chairing a meet­ing of deputy commissioners of Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Chiniot on Saturday, she directed them to expedite efforts for accomplishing wheat procurement targets well before time. She also directed the depu­ty commissioners to set up pick­ets on all entry and exit points in their respective districts and check wheat smuggling strictly. She also reviewed digital census process and directed the DCs to ensure completion of their tar­gets at all costs till May 15. She said all heads of departments in the division should review ap­plications, filed by the citizens about no objection certificates (NOCs) for petrol pumps and grant them one-week time for depositing the fee for NOC. And if they fail to do so, their applica­tions should be rejected.

KITE MANUFACTURING FACTORY UNEARTHED, 3 ARRESTED

Civil Lines police have claimed to unearth a kite manufacturing fac­tory and arrested 3 accused be­sides confiscating heavy material. Police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Civil Lines po­lice station Abdul Jabbar on a tip-off conducted raid near Riaz Sha­hid Chowk and arrested Siddique Ashraf, Umar and his brother Shoaib residents of Madan Pura red handed while manufacturing kites and its flying material in­cluding chemically-coated string. The police also seized more than 250 bundles of string and two machines being used to prepare kite-flying material and locked premises of the factory.