34th National Games torch begins journey from Quaid’s mausoleum

KARACHI - The torch of the 34th National Games-2023 started its journey from Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum on Saturday, the national games flame would travel across the country and reach Quetta. The Games would be held from May 22 to May 30 in Quetta. Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput lit the torch and handed it over to hockey legend Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui. Balochistan Chief Minister’s Spokesman Babar Yousafzai, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, and a large number of athletes and citizens were also present.

While speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Suhail Rajpot said that the torch of National Games from Sindh will go to the whole country with the message of peace and love.

The mega event where new talent would be discovered and the young players would get ample opportunities to show their talents. He said that there was no shortage of talent in the country. While assuring on behalf of the Sindh government, he said that the provincial government would provide all resources for the development of sports.

Dr Rajput said that the athletes were going to Balochistan as the ambassador of Sindh, and you had to make the name of Sindh bright. He said that more than 450 athletes from the province were participating in the games. He further said that he is grateful to the Pakistan Olympic Association for starting the torch from Karachi and was fully supporting the Sindh Olympic Association regarding the Sindh contingent in the national games.

Balochistan Chief Minister’s Spokesman Babar Yousafzai speaking on the occasion said that Balochistan was ready to host 34th National Games. He said that the holding of 34 National Games in Balochistan was a proof that the law and order situation in Balochistan had improved. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon while speaking in the ceremony said that he had met all the players and their morale was high. He further that he was sure that these players should shine the name of Sindh with good performance. Secretary General of Sindh Olympian Association Ahmed Ali Rajput said that for the first time after the Independence of Pakistan, the first National Games were held in Karachi in 1948, which was inaugurated by the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam and gave the National Games trophy on his behalf. Today, we have started the journey of the torch of 34th National Games from the mausoleum of Father of the Nation and they wanted to send a message to the whole world that Pakistan was a peaceful country for sports activities. He said that more than 6 thousand athletes would participate in the 34th National Games and more than 30 sports would be played.