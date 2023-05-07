AJK PM calls on finance minister

ISLAAMABAD-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday extended all possible support of the federal government to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government in its quest for economic progress and development. Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. Senior AJK Minister Colonel (Retd) Waqar Noor, AJK Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman FBR, Chief Secretary AJK, Secretary Finance AJK and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, discussed financial matters related to Azad Jammu & Kashmir and the pace of development schemes and projects in the region with the finance minister in the meeting. The Prime Minister AJK apprised the finance minister of the initiatives of AJK govt to enhance its revenue generation and sought support of the federal government in this regard.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq and expressed the federal government’s commitment for the development and progress of all regions including Azad Jammu & Kashmir. He further added that the welfare and development of the people of Kashmir is among the top priorities of the government and no stone will be unturned for the development of the area. Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar also shared the economic outlook of the country and said that despite challenging situation, the government is determined to set the economy on stability and growth. Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir thanked the finance minister for extending support for the progress of the people of Kashmir.