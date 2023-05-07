AJK President calls for diaspora to play vibrant role to raise Kashmiri dispute

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called upon the Kashmiri diaspora in the UK and rest of the world to play a vibrant role to highlight the urgency of an early settlement of the Kashmir issue.

He expressed these views while talking to Chaudhry Khadim Hussain, president of Kashmir Peace Forum International Midland, in Mirpur.

The President said that the Kashmiris living in Britain have played a very important role in creating awareness about the Kashmir issue and human rights violations being committed in the held territory.

President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris have intensified at an unprecedented scale and the Kashmiri people were going through a difficult situation.