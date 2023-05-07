Artificial Sugar shortage  

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again taken notice of the recent rise in sugar prices, hoarding, and smuggling in the country. In the meeting held regarding this issue, he directed to include all stakeholders in the consultation process for determining the ex-mill prices of sugar in the context of national food security.

This is not the first instance of an artificial increase in the prices of essential commodities. Anti-social elements welcome the fasting month every year in the form of an increase in sugar prices. Usually, fruit and vegetable prices after Eid-ul-Fitr gradually rise to their pre-Ramadan levels. The chain of illegal profiteering often continues through certain other commodities, including sugar and cooking oil.

The sugar mill owners had obtained permission from the government to export sugar four to five months ago on the basis that the stock of sugar was more than the local requirement. But the profiteer mafia had created an artificial crisis, and in the last month, the prices of sugar have skyrocketed. Crores of rupees have been taken from the public due to this crisis.

In light of the strict instructions given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his team should strictly monitor the possible operation because an artificial food crisis would not have occurred without the patronage of government officials. The concerned authorities have fixed the price of sugar at Rs 98 per kg in the light of existing stocks, ex-mill rate, and other estimates, which was easily available at Rs 93 before Ramadan.

It should be noted that the increase in the price of sugar also affects other products and beverages made from it. Therefore, public interest requires maintaining its previous prices.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.