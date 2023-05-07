Sunday, May 07, 2023
Balochistan CM approves construction of 30-bed hospital

Our Staff Reporter
May 07, 2023
QUETTA    -    Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sat­urday approved the construc­tion of a 30-bed hospital in the Nawakali area of Quetta and the acquisition of land for the said hospital. The press secre­tary of the CM said, the project was pending due to the non-availability of land in Nawa Kali. 

Later, the health department contended that there was a dire need for an additional 30-bed hospital for the urban pop­ulation in view of the growing population. The development project will be included in the PSDP of 2023-24 at a cost of Rs.500.00 million (Rs. 400 million for civil works and Rs. 100 million for the purchase of land) for the local population of Nawakali. “It will help in ful­filling the health facilities,” the press Secretary added.

