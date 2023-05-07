Bilawal appreciated for highlighting Kashmir issue in India

LAHORE - Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) President Khalid Masood Sindhu has appreciated Foreign Min­ister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for fight­ing the case of Jammu and Kashmir in India with courage. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said an effective foreign policy was needed to expose the Indian terrorism and re­ligious extremism being committed against minorities in the neighbour­ing country. He said India had illegal­ly occupied Jammu and Kashmir and it violated the United Nations Securi­ty Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. He said the issue of Kashmir should be kept above the local poli­tics and there should be one stance of all parties and the nation on the issue.