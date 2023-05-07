Sunday, May 07, 2023
BLF terrorist killed in clash over money

Web Desk
9:46 AM | May 07, 2023
A most wanted terrorist of Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) named Muhammad Asa, aka Mullah Ibrahim was killed in a clash between rival groups over extorted money.

As per details, the confrontation between two groups on the division of extorted money led to the killing most wanted terrorist of BLF.

Furthermore, the terrorist joined Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and became a leader in the banned organisation quickly. 

The head bounty of the killed terrorist was Rs 40 lac by the security forces. He was involved in attacks on Iranian containers, IED attacks on security forces and the murder of workers in Kharan. 

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a suspected terrorist associated with a banned outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

According to details, the suspected terrorist – identified as Ghaffar Domkey –was arrested during a raid conducted by CTD Sukkur. The raiding team also recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested suspect’s possession.

Hajj training made mandatory for all pilgrims

A CTD spokesperson, in a statement, claimed that several cases were registered against the arrested suspect in police station Sukkur. The terrorist was wanted in terrorism, possession of explosive materials and other cases.

