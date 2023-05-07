Sunday, May 07, 2023
By-elections for remaining 56 seats of Local bodies in five divisions of Sindh underway

Web Desk
12:58 PM | May 07, 2023
The by-elections for remaining 56 seats of Local bodies in five divisions of Sindh are underway.

The polling process started at eight in the morning and will continue till five in the evening without any break in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions.

For the 56 seats, there are a total 434 candidates in the run while more than six hundred and 90 thousand male and female voters will use their right to franchise to elect their local representatives.

Sindh government has made elaborate security arrangements and appointed more than seven thousand police personnel to perform duties around polling stations.

