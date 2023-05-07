Sunday, May 07, 2023
By-elections in 38 UCs, general member wards today

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The by-elections to elect the local government representatives on some 38 seats of union councils, union committees and general member wards in 8 districts of the Hyderabad division will be held on May 7.

According to details, the voting would take place on 14 seats of chairmen and vice chairmen of the UCs and general members of the wards in the city. Likewise, there would be 8 constituencies up for grabs in Badin, 7 in Thatta, 6 in Dadu, 2 in Sujawal and one each in Jamshoro, Matiari and Tando Allahyar.

As many as 360 polling stations had been set up for voting while the Hyderabad Range police had declared 68 of those polling stations very sensitive and 32 as sensitive in view of the history of violence or clashes during the polling process. Some 123,047 people are registered to vote in all those constituencies. The DIG Hyderabad office informed that more than 2,800 cops would be deployed for security at the polling stations including 385 personnel of the Rapid Response Force.

