Canadian delegation visits TDAP  

KARACHI - An eight-member trade delegation from Brampton City, Canada visited TDAP, Karachi on Friday. The delegation was headed by Mayor Patrick Brown. Secretary TDAP, Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, along with team of Services Division welcomed the delegation. Secretary, TDAP briefed delegation about the role of TDAP in assisting Pakistan’s business community to penetrate in international market and to promote exports. He mentioned that focus of Pakistan’s economy has always been on textiles and agriculture sector, adding that intense efforts are being made to tap potential in IT services, resulting in a gradual increase in the exports of IT services. He apprised the delegation that Pakistan is participating in upcoming exhibition, Collision Canada this year, which is one of the biggest tech conferences. He also highlighted the issues related to visa processing of business community in international exhibitions in Canada and requested Mayor for taking up the matter with concerned quarter for maximum facilitation in business visas to Pakistani exporters. Lastly, he also highlighted the significance of women in trade and how TDAP is keenly focusing on increasing women participation through initiatives like “Her Hunar” and “Wexnet”. Mayor Patrick Brown and Clare Barnett gave an overview about opportunities present in Brampton city specifically related to tech industry. Brampton is on the verge of a significant and deliberate transformation. The city is building an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the heart of downtown Brampton. The Innovation District is home to incubators and accelerators providing advisory services, access to capital, and coworking spaces. Pakistan has been identified as one of the main countries which may tap these opportunities available in Brampton.