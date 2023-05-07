Canadian opposition leader calls on Imran Khan

Canadian opposition party leader Patrick Brown Sunday called on the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The meeting discussed the overall political and economic condition of Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan also highlighted the government’s attitude towards the elections.

The former prime minister observed that early elections are the only solution to problems in Pakistan.

Imran Khan added that the government is afraid to hold elections, as they know they will lose against PTI.

The government is opting for the path of subverting the constitution to block the route to fresh elections.

During the meeting, Canadian opposition party leader Patrick told Khan he has a massive following in Brampton and Canada. After the meeting, he also tweeted about his meeting with Imran Khan.