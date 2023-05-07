Car blast wounds pro-Kremlin writer, one killed

MOSCOW-A car explosion wounded pro-Kremlin nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin on Saturday and killed one other person, authorities said, the latest in a string of attacks that Russia has blamed on Ukraine.

The blast comes on the heels of alleged drone strikes and sabotage attempts in Russia, which is gearing up for the popular May 9 celebrations of the Soviet victory over the Nazis. In the most spectacular of the incidents, Russian authorities claim to have thwarted a drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this week. “Today at about 11:00 am (0800 GMT)... an explosive device detonated in an Audi Q7 car carrying Zakhar Prilepin,” the Russian Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said.

The explosion took place in the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow, where the writer is from. Prilepin, one of Russia’s best-known novelists, is a vocal supporter of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine, where he fought alongside pro-Russian separatists in 2014. “The famous writer was injured, and the person driving died,” the investigative committee said.