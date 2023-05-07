CBD Punjab completes Kalma Chowk Underpass and CBD Punjab Boulevard project in just 5 months  

LAHORE - The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has made history by completing the Kalma Chowk Underpass and CBD Punjab Boulevard project in just five months. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved, from the CBD Punjab team to various institutions and stakeholders who cooperated to bring this project to fruition. The project was completed by the given deadline as per the directive of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. CEO of CBD Punjab Imran Amin expressed his gratitude to all those involved in making this project a success, including the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Caretaker Minister Housing Urban Development Punjab, Syed Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir, Caretaker Minister C&W Punjab, Bilal Afzal, Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Rafia Haider, Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Housing and Urban Development Punjab, Captain. (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Secretary Planning Punjab, Muhammad Sohail Anwar Choudhary, as well as institutions such as WASA, LESCO, Traffic Police, PHA, NLC, and Nespak, and Habib Construction for their cooperation and support throughout the project. The people of Lahore also played a critical role in the success of this project. Their cooperation and patience during the construction phase were instrumental in ensuring that the project was completed within the designated timeframe. The completion of the Kalma Underpass and CBD Punjab Boulevard project is a significant milestone for CBD Punjab and a testament to the organization’s commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure projects that benefit the communities it serves. The inauguration of the project is eagerly awaited, and it is expected to be a proud moment for everyone involved in this remarkable achievement.