Central Model School to be made Centre of Excellence: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at the CM Office and decided in principle that Central Model School would be made a Centre of Excellence from August 15.

More than 2,100 talented students of Lahore government schools would be selected through the entry test. Approval was granted to award Rs2,000 monthly scholarship to the selected students of every class at the Centre of Excellence, whereas five top performing students from every class would be awarded Rs 10,000 monthly scholarship on merit.

In addition to this, bright students would be given up Rs300 conveyance allowance daily, while 300 students would be given free lodging and food facility. Every student at the Centre of Excellence would also be provided with uniform, shoes, books, stationery, notebooks and school bags. State-of-the-art canteen, a kitchen equipped with latest facilities, IT and Science labs would also be established at the school. It was apprised during the meeting that entry test would be held between June 20 to 25, 2023. A final merit list would be displayed by the end of July or by the first week of August.

The CM ordered for completing the school construction, repair and rehabilitation work at the earliest. He expressed his resolve to make the Centre of Excellence an exemplary educational institution at the government level.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, secretaries of School Education, Communication & Works, Law, Regulation, Commissioner Lahore division, Chief Executive Officer Education and chairman Lahore Board attended the meeting.