Charles III crowned king at first UK coronation in 70 years

LONDON - Charles III on Satur­day finally met his date with destiny after a life­time as heir to his late mother Queen Eliza­beth II, as he was offi­cially crowned king in the first coronation in Britain since 1953.

At 12:02 pm exactly (1102 GMT), the Arch­bishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the solid gold St Edward's Crown on Charles's head as a sacred and ancient sym­bol of the monarch’s authority. Cries of “God Save the King” rang out from the 2,300-strong congregation at Westmin­ster Abbey and trumpet fanfares sound­ed at the climax of the solemn religious confirmation of his accession. Outside, ceremonial gun salutes blasted out across land and sea while bells pealed in celebration at churches across the coun­try. The build-up to the Christian cere­mony of prayer and praise -- steeped in 1,000 years of British history and tradi­tion, with sumptuous robes and price­less regalia -- has been mostly celebra­tory. But even before Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, left Buckingham Pal­ace for a rainy procession to the abbey, police arrested dozens of protesters us­ing new powers rushed onto the stat­ute book to crack down on direct action groups. The anti-monarchy movement Republic -- which wants an elected head of state -- said six of its organisers were detained, while climate activists Just Stop Oil said 19 of its number were held. Nevertheless, dozens of Republic ac­tivists held aloft banners on the route of the procession route, declaring: “Not My King.” Both Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International voiced con­cern at the arrests. “This is something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London,” HRW said. London’s Metropol­itan Police has some 11,500 officers on the streets in one of its biggest ever se­curity operations. It has warned that it has an “extremely low threshold” for protests. As well as being the first cor­onation in 70 years, it was the first of a king since 1937. It was only the second to be televised and the first in colour and streamed online.

- CHANGES -

Much of the two-hour Anglican ser­vice, in which Charles pledged “I come not to be served but to serve”, would have been recognisable to the 39 other monarchs crowned at West­minster Abbey since 1066.