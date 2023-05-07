Sunday, May 07, 2023
CM congratulates Pakistani cricket team for becoming top ODI team in world

Our Staff Reporter
May 07, 2023
QUETTA   -    Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has congratulated the management and the players for the Pakistani cricket team getting the first position in the world ODI rank­ing. In his congratulatory mes­sages, the chief minister said on Saturday that the continu­ous hard work of the national cricket team has made Pakistan the number one team in the ICC ranking. He also congratulated skipper Babar Azam for scoring the fastest 5000 runs and the fastest 18th century. 

“The people of Balochistan have a special love for sports and especially cricket,” the CM said adding that the talented players of Balochistan are also performing well in national level competitions. “I wish PCB give the players of Balochistan an opportunity to show the es­sence,” he added. The Chief Minister expressed good wish­es for the further success of the national cricket team.

Our Staff Reporter

