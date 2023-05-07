Sunday, May 07, 2023
CM Naqvi says will not allow anyone to threaten ‘institutions’

9:30 PM | May 07, 2023
National

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday asserted that the interim government will not allow anyone to humiliate or threaten ‘institutions and Intelligence agencies’ in the province.

Taking to Twitter, the Punjab CM said: “We will not allow anyone to humiliate or threaten our institutions and Intelligence agencies in Punjab”.

“It is our foremost responsibility as responsible Pakistani citizens to condemn these elements who are actually benefiting enemies of Pakistan,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi assured that the government will implement the law and the culprits will be held accountable as per law.

A day earlier, the caretaker Punjab government announced to conduct a ‘transparent and impartial’ audit of the free flour scheme following the allegations levelled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Taking to Twitter, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi said that it has been decided to conduct a transparent and impartial audit of the free flour scheme in Punjab to investigate the baseless allegations.

The Chief Minister said that in order to ensure financial discipline, the free flour scheme will be audited by the Auditor General of Pakistan’s (AGP) Office and a private audit firm of international repute.

He further said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman has also been requested to examine the scheme so that the facts can be brought out and the perpetrators of corruption can be brought to justice.

National

