Sunday, May 07, 2023
COAS stresses need for 'enhanced’ Pak-Afghan cooperation to tackle terrorism

Web Desk
12:35 PM | May 07, 2023
Chief of Army Chief (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Sunday met Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi and stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly neighbours to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism.

The COAS and Afghan Acting Foreign Minister discussed issues of mutual interest including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Army Chief reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan Interim Government in matters of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Muttaqi appreciated Pakistan’s traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that Pakistan continues to play in facilitating peace and development in Afghanistan.

He also expressed his desire to work closely with Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity.

Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contacts to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

