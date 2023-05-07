Commissioner, DC visit Bakhtawar Cadet College

NAWABSHAH - Commissioner Muhammad Baloch along with Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Saturday visited Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls here. On arrival they were presented a salute by college cadets. Talking to cadets, the Commissioner said that the nation is confident that our girls’ cadets would play a full-fledged role in the development of the country and society as Bakhtawar Cadet College is showing the best performance. The Commissioner said that this is the first girls’ Cadet college in Pakistan, which along with education is providing better opportunities for future challenges and defense of the country. The Commissioner assured all possible support for the development of Cadet College and educational facilities for girl