Commissioner, DC visit PMCH, inspects treatment facilities

NAWABSHAH-Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon paid a surprise visit to Peoples Medical Hospital and inspected treatment facilities to patients during night time and the sanitation situation of the hospital and wards. Commissioner expressed his anger at the hospital administration over the bad sanitation situation and strictly directed to bring improvement in the situation. He instructed hospital administration to provide better treatment facilities to patients and ensure the punctual attendance duty of doctors and staff so as to cope with any emergency during the night shift. The Commissioner also instructed to conduct any test of admitted and visiting patients from the hospital laboratory. On the occasion, Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr Amanullah Bahngwar briefed the Commissioner about treatment facilities being accorded to patients.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Iqbal Ahmed Detho visited the Police Facilitation

Centre and Women Police Station in Hyderabad on Saturday to assess the performance of the 2 facilities and to ensure that human rights are being upheld.

During the visit to the facilitation centre, the officials briefed the SHRC about the facilitation centre’s services, which include issuing Character Police Clearance certificates, registering foreigners, providing driving lessons and helping women who have experienced violence or harassment. Detho asked the officials to connect various NGOs and other stakeholders with the facility in order to train their staff. He also underlined the need of ensuring sustainability in the services of the centre. During the visit to the Women’s Police Station, the SHRC noticed the presence of a male officer at the entrance.

Detho suggested to the concerned police officer that in order to make women victims feel more comfortable, female staff should be deployed at the entrance.

Moreover, he also observed a shortage of furniture at the police station. He also checked the observation home for the detained children at the women’s police station.