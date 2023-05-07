Sunday, May 07, 2023
Commonwealth Corner to mark King Charles III coronation inaugurated

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A Commonwealth Corner has been established to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III by Karachi Administration in Salman Farsi Park here on Saturday. Karachi Commissioner Mohammed Iqbal Memon along with British Deputy High Commissioner Sara Mooney inaugurated the corner. The Deputy High Commissioner said that the establishment of the Commonwealth Corner was a gift from the people of Pakistan to King Charles III on the occasion of his coronation ceremony.

Sara Mooney said that she would send videos and photos of this event to King Charles.

On the occasion, she also thanked Commissioner Karachi and the people of Pakistan.  Commissioner Karachi said that King Charles III was interested in improving the environment of the world.

He said that the Commonwealth Corner had been established to honor the King on the day of his coronation ceremony. He said that 56 plants had been planted in the Corner.

OUR STAFF REPORT

