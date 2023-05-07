Countless Approvals

In recent news, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared and approved a total of six projects at a cost of Rs227 billion. Three others were referred to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for formal approval as well. From the face of things, it would seem as though the development authorities in Pakistan follow procedures flawlessly, resulting in a smooth flow progress at the planning stage. But if this is so, why do we not see such projects materialise? The problem has always lied in implementation and our inability to sit still with one project until it finishes, before picking up a new one.

The fact of the matter is, most political parties are quick to announce new and flashy projects that are advertised to be an immediate need for the country, and a saving grace for the people. Sometimes, they seem too good to be true and in most cases, they are. Last year in December, headlines broke the news of the CDWP ‘clearing seven projects worth Rs.116 billion’, in February of this year stating ‘CDWP clears 10 development projects worth Rs.87 billion and in April, ‘the CDWP approves three projects worth Rs.76.5 billion’. But where have all these projects gone? Has any progress been achieved on this front? Has construction started? Where will the funds come from? By when can the people expect these projects to be completed?

These are important questions that even those in positions of authority do not have answers to. Our tragic reality is that we live in a country where politically motivated institutions are quick to announce public good projects in order to amass support but put in little effort to ensure that they come to fruition. All projects approved by the CDWP yesterday are those that we actually need; disaster management schemes, creating local-level institutions in areas to strengthen governance and bridging developmental gaps in areas like KP, Balochistan and Azad Kashmir. Not only can this kind of investment alter the average person’s standard of living in such places but they can prove to be lifesaving. Unfortunately, however, there is little hope that anyone will follow up on these initiatives or that they will progress to the implementation stage. Perhaps this is what all attention must be redirected towards.