Sunday, May 07, 2023
Court confirms PTI leaders’ pre-arrest bail in vandalism case

Our Staff Reporter
May 07, 2023
LAHORE    -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday confirmed the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case registered against them on charges of resort­ing to violence during the deposed premier’s arrest fiasco at canal road. The court accepted the bail pleas of Asad Umar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid, Farrukh Habib, and other eight party lead­ers. Read also: LHC fixes Imran’s plea against 121 cases for hearing on May 8 Admin Judge Abhir Gul announced the reserved verdict and directed all the PTI leaders to submit bail bonds of Rs100,000 each. Read also: PTI’s Mian Aslam Iqbal booked for threatening citi­zen It is pertinent to mention that Shadman Police registered a case against stalwarts on charges of re­sorting to violence when Law En­forcement Agencies tried to arrest PTI supremo Imran Khan from his Zaman Park residence at Canal Road in Lahore.

Our Staff Reporter

