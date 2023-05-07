Sunday, May 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dacoits kidnap 4 Hindus

IHSAN UL HAQ
May 07, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

RAHIM YAR KHAN   -   A dacoits gang kidnapped four persons of Hindu community from the Kacha Mianwali area near Basti Thoori of Kacha area in early hours of Saturday.

According to First Information Report (FIR) No.27/23 of PS Ban­gla Acha which geographically exists in district Rahim Yar Khan side of Indus near Jamal Din Wal.

Hakim Jee Bheel resident of Ka­cha Mianwali No.2 told police that he was a labourer and on the Fri­day/saturday night at 1.30 am when he was sleeping with his family at his house,a noise started from his neighbour’s house Narmal Jee alias Deirho. He immediately reached there with Waloo Jee,Birbal Jee alias Katu and Mohan. Meanwhile, eight or nine Baloach dacoits armed with heavy weapons,who were speak­ing Balochi language,kidnapped Narmal Jee,Chanda Jee,Shaam and Jewana Jee.

Meanwhile, these dacoits re­leased a video clip on social me­dia in which the hostage Hindu community persons were re­questing while weeping said that Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) should release them from the custody of dacoits.

Funeral prayer of martyred teachers offered

Tags:

IHSAN UL HAQ

IHSAN UL HAQ

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1683346461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023