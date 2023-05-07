Dacoits kidnap 4 Hindus

RAHIM YAR KHAN - A dacoits gang kidnapped four persons of Hindu community from the Kacha Mianwali area near Basti Thoori of Kacha area in early hours of Saturday.

According to First Information Report (FIR) No.27/23 of PS Ban­gla Acha which geographically exists in district Rahim Yar Khan side of Indus near Jamal Din Wal.

Hakim Jee Bheel resident of Ka­cha Mianwali No.2 told police that he was a labourer and on the Fri­day/saturday night at 1.30 am when he was sleeping with his family at his house,a noise started from his neighbour’s house Narmal Jee alias Deirho. He immediately reached there with Waloo Jee,Birbal Jee alias Katu and Mohan. Meanwhile, eight or nine Baloach dacoits armed with heavy weapons,who were speak­ing Balochi language,kidnapped Narmal Jee,Chanda Jee,Shaam and Jewana Jee.

Meanwhile, these dacoits re­leased a video clip on social me­dia in which the hostage Hindu community persons were re­questing while weeping said that Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) should release them from the custody of dacoits.