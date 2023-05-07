Sunday, May 07, 2023
Demand for “Level Playing Field” not obstacle in elections: Irfan

Our Staff Reporter
May 07, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE    -   Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Saturday said that a demand for a “Level Playing Field” was not an ob­stacle in the way of elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he clarified that the de­mand of a “Level Playing Field” is not about Nawaz Sharif or Maryum Nawas personal agen­da, but it is about disqualifying and ridiculing a democratic popular leader of the country by bringing him under false charges through political re­venge. The PML-N wants to be redressed all of the abuses and all the false cases to be dropped, which will increase respect for the institutions, he added.

The senator asserted that the election will be held on time and it doesn’t matter who is qualified or not, PML-N just wants the country’s economy and security issues to be re­solved before going to the elections. “Apart from this, it is also important to complete the ongoing deal with the IMF”, he added. On a question about negotiating with PTI on the is­sue of the election, he said that there is no element of demo­cratic thinking or understand­ing in the party of PTI, while it is necessary to have an open heart and courage to negoti­ate. He further said that dis­solving the provincial assem­blies was a political mistake of PTI for which they now want to punish the entire nation.

He also said that PML-N never believes in the poli­tics of confrontation, so we condemn the raid on Pervaiz Elahi’s house in Gujrat.

