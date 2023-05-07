Educated women guarantors of development of nation: KP Governor

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali emphasized the crucial role of educated women in driving the development of both families and the nation.

Speaking at the 39th annual day function of Jinnah College for Women at Peshawar University, he called for a comprehensive approach that combines education opportunities with healthy sports activities for girls students.

Acknowledging the historical significance and reputation of Jinnah College for Women (JCW), Governor Ghulam Ali commended the modern facilities available to students in colleges and universities. He urged the students to make the most of these opportunities and contribute to the welfare of the state and the nation. Recognizing the interconnectedness of education and health, he stressed the importance of providing girl students with both curriculum-based education and access to sports activities.

Furthermore, Governor Ghulam Ali expressed his desire to extend the spirit of education to those who face unfavourable circumstances preventing them from acquiring an education. He urged educational institutions to consider reducing their fees and announced his intention to present an award on his behalf to those institutions that demonstrate a commitment to reducing fees.

The ceremony was attended by caretaker provincial Minister Shafiullah Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Mohammad Idrees, Principal Jinnah College Prof Dr Tazain Gul, faculty members, students, and parents. Governor Ghulam Ali distributed appreciation certificates and trophies to the position-holder students of the Intermediate level for the academic year 2022-23 as part of the event.