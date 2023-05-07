Elections likely to be deferred, says Ahsan Mazari

Federal Minister for inter-provincial coordination Ahsan ur Rehman Mazari has said that he doesn’t think general elections will be held in time.

In an interview with private news channel, Mazari said, “As a PPP worker he thinks general elections will be put off.””The matter will be deferred as per the constitution and nothing unconstitutional will happen,” he stressed.

Ahsan Mazari said that the rule was decided that a party which will hold the portfolio would also decide appointments in that ministry. “As this ministry being held by the PPP, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should also run by our man,” he reiterated.

“Najam Sethi was not appointed with the consent of the People’s Party,” minister said. “We have received complaints about formation of bogus clubs in two regions, given voting rights,” he said.

A letter has been written to the PCB seeking explanation of the complaints, he said.

“We have also summoned details of financial matters and appointments in the board,” he said. ” We have also sought details of who has been removed or appointed in last four months,” minister said.

“The inquiry process of the matter has been initiated with writing this letter,” he added.