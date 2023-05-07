Elections on same day in best interest of Pakistan: PM

Shehbaz Sharif says ex-CJP Saqib Nisar took all suo-motu notices to bring Imran into power n PM joins world leaders to witness coronation of King Charles III n Invites 74-year-old monarch to visit Pakistan.

LONDON - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Satur­day said that the leaked audio of Jus­tice (retired) Saqib Nisar's son had exposed the judges who benefitted Imran Khan and used their power to bring him into the power.

Talking to media persons in London on Saturday, he said all the suo-mo­tu notices of Saqib Nisar were aimed at benefitting PTI Chief Imran Khan and they had nothing to do with pub­lic welfare. He said Mian Nawaz Shar­if was indicted under fake and base­less allegations. Regarding elections in Punjab, he said elections in all the provinces and centre at the same time are in best interest of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif, who is in London, has emphasised for re-energizing Com­monwealth with a focus on youth empowerment. In a tweet on Satur­day, the Prime Minister said that he made a case in this regard whilst ad­dressing the Commonwealth Lead­ers' meeting. The Prime Minister said that he also shared with the world leaders the details of Youth Programme that is based on Educa­tion, Employment, Engagement and Environment. He said women and members of minority communities are special focus of the loan scheme.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if regretted the controversy tried to generate by Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saaf around Pakistan's participation in the SCO's meeting in India.

In a tweet today, he said it should not be surprising though PTI Chairman Imran Khan has had no qualms about imperiling the country’s vital foreign policy interests in the past too. This is what they did when they were in power. He said everything including the conduct of interstate relations is a plaything for the PTI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday joined a galaxy of for­eign royals, officials and heads of the states and governments, at the corona­tion of King Charles III – a symbolic cer­emony combining religious service and royal pageantry.

The prime minister arrived the Westminster Abbey along with oth­er foreign dignitaries to witness the coronation of74-year-old King, who was crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort. King Charles III, be­came the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.

The ceremony marked the pomp and formality featuring the centuries old traditions.

The coronation was the first occasion in 70 years that a British monarch as­cended the throne. Over 400 VVIPs in­cluding 100 heads of the states and gov­ernments attended the event.

Dating back to the 11th century, the British monarchy is amongst the old­est political institutions in the Western Europe.

Before the arrival of the King, there were processions in the Abbey involving faith leaders and representatives, and representatives from some Common­wealth countries, carrying the flags and accompanied by the governor generals and the prime ministers.

King Charles was presented to “the people” a tradition dating back to An­glo-Saxon times. Standing beside the 700-year-old Coronation Chair, the King was proclaimed the “undoubted King”.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby performed the ceremony and administered the Coronation Oath to the King.

He received the regalia, including the Sovereign’s Orb and scepters before St. Edward’s Crown was placed on his head.

Later, he moved from the coronation chair to a throne after performing a number of rituals and crowned with St. Edward’s Crown.

King Charles III became the seventh monarch to wear St Edward’s Crown after Charles II, James II, William III, George V, George VI and Elizabeth II – who last wore it at her own coronation in 1953.

Charles’ second wife Camilla, whom he married in 2005, was separately crowned queen during the ceremony.

King Charles III had a special affection for the people of Pakistan, reflected over the years in his work through his chari­ties and patronage of art.

As Prince of Wales, he along with his wife Camilla Parker, then Duchess of Cornwall, visited Pakistan from 29 Oc­tober to 3 November 2006 in the after­math of the 2005 earthquake.

Since 2017, the Prince’s Trust, a chari­ty founded by the King helps young peo­ple get into education, jobs and training, through “Enterprise Challenge Pakistan”.

The British Asia Trust, a charity found­ed by King Charles III in 2007 in collab­oration with some South Asian business leaders, is aimed at addressing issues such as widespread poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asian countries, including Pakistan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a warm and cordial interac­tion with dignitaries on the sidelines of King Charles lll coronation ceremony in London.

In a tweet, she said that the Prime Min­ister had interaction with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, Min­ister of State UK Andrew Mitchell, Pres­ident of Maldives Ibrahim M Solih, Pres­ident of Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichulema and President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopan.

PM invites King Charles on Pakistan’s visit: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Satur­day said Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if had extended an invitation to King Charles to visit Pakistan.

“The Honourable Prime Minister met King Charles on Friday night at the Event and offered him felicitations on behalf of the people of Pakistan on his corona­tion,” the minister said in a tweet.

“He also extended an invitation to King Charles to visit Pakistan. King Charles recalled his previous visit to Pakistan in his conversation with the Prime Minister,” she added.