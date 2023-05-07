Elections to be held on same day but after budget: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb Saturday said the elections will be held simultaneously across the country on the completion of constitutional term.

In a statement, she said the PTI which destroyed the economy, halt­ed the economic progress and CPEC, isolated Pakistan on the diplomatic front and only gave inflation and un­employment will not return to pow­er. She said the facilitators of PTI Chairman have gone.

She said the PTI Chairman vio­lated the Constitution, dissolved the assemblies of Punjab and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa and hatched the conspiracy of cypher for the sake of power.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI Chairman should not worry about the budget as now it will be made for the people and not for the cor­rupt elements. She said the budget is being prepared by the govern­ment which gave cheap flour to the people and rid the country of terrorism and power outages.

The Information Minister said the government will provide employ­ment opportunities as well as re­duce inflation and poverty.

Elections will be held, but the for­eign agent, Toshakhana watch thief and Tyrian’s father will cry and shout on the streets, she said. Casti­gating Imran she said, he was claim­ing to stand with Supreme Court because he wanted to escape pun­ishment in ToshaKhana, foreign funding, and Tyrian’s paternity case.

She said Imran played with the constitution for the sake of power and violated it for the sake of power.

The minister said Imran insulted the representatives of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the sake of power and made a conspiracy of ci­pher for the sake of power.

She said it was strange that Imran was talking about IMF who violated the deal with IMF signed by himself.

She said that Imran stole watch­es, grabbed land, received illegal for­eign funding, and raised the price of flour, sugar and electricity tariffs.

Taking a jibe on Imran, she said he prepared the budget for Far­ah Gogi and Bushra Bibi, and bor­rowed over 20,000 billion and he made a huge budget worth £190 million pounds received from the UK. Imran made a lot of budgets which hit the country with infla­tion and made people hungry and unemployed, she said.