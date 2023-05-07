FIA offloads Belgium-bound passenger over fake documents

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has offloaded Belgium-bound passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar for carrying fake travel documents.

As per details, the passenger named Javed was trying to travel to Belgium via flight no QR-601. He was asked to show his documents by the vigilance team upon doubts that he might be travelling with fake documents.

The travel documents provided by Javed were proven fake by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.

According to the initial information, the Croatian passport, driving license and CNIC provided by him to authorities were found to be bogus.

The passenger was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Peshawar for further investigation.

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration staff offloaded an Afghan woman while boarding a flight to France at Peshawar airport after her passport was found fake.

According to FIA official, the woman was arrested when the immigration of passengers was in progress for a flight to Paris.