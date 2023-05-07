Sunday, May 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FIA offloads Belgium-bound passenger over fake documents

FIA offloads Belgium-bound passenger over fake documents
Web Desk
1:58 PM | May 07, 2023
National

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has offloaded Belgium-bound passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar for carrying fake travel documents.

As per details, the passenger named Javed was trying to travel to Belgium via flight no QR-601. He was asked to show his documents by the vigilance team upon doubts that he might be travelling with fake documents.

The travel documents provided by Javed were proven fake by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.

According to the initial information, the Croatian passport, driving license and CNIC provided by him to authorities were found to be bogus.

The passenger was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Peshawar for further investigation.

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration staff offloaded an Afghan woman while boarding a flight to France at Peshawar airport after her passport was found fake.

According to FIA official, the woman was arrested when the immigration of passengers was in progress for a flight to Paris.

Spotify and VELO SoundStation Season 2 have joined forces to amplify Pakistan's latest beloved soundtracks

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1683434530.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023