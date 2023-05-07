Govt demands full court bench to hear all petitions against SC bill

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to form a full court bench to hear all the petitions challenging the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023 that aims to curtail the chief justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) powers. The bill has since become an act of Parliament and three petitions were filed against it under Article 184(3) of the Constitution by Advocate Muhammad Shafay Mu¬nir, Raja Amer Khan, Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain and others. The bill proposes taking away the individual authority of the chief justice to initiate suo motu proceedings and unilaterally form benches and vests them in a panel comprising the CJP and two senior-most SC judges. It also calls for the right to appeal suo motu decisions. The federal government filed an application Saturday requesting the court that a full court should hear the petitions since the matter “raises [a] number of very important constitutional questions, including that of the independence of the judiciary, powers of the parliament to regulate practice and procedure of the honourable Supreme Court”.