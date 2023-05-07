Govt demands full court bench to hear all petitions against SC bill

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to form a full court bench to hear all the peti­tions challenging the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023 that aims to curtail the chief justice of Paki­stan’s (CJP) powers. The bill has since become an act of Parliament and three petitions were filed against it under Ar­ticle 184(3) of the Constitution by Ad­vocate Muhammad Shafay Mu¬nir, Raja Amer Khan, Chaudhry Ghulam Hus­sain and others. The bill proposes tak­ing away the individual authority of the chief justice to initiate suo motu pro­ceedings and unilaterally form bench­es and vests them in a panel comprising the CJP and two senior-most SC judg­es. It also calls for the right to appeal suo motu decisions. The federal gov­ernment filed an application Saturday requesting the court that a full court should hear the petitions since the mat­ter “raises [a] number of very import­ant constitutional questions, including that of the independence of the judicia­ry, powers of the parliament to regulate practice and procedure of the honour­able Supreme Court”.