Sunday, May 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt demands full court bench to hear all petitions against SC bill

News Desk
May 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    The federal government Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to form a full court bench to hear all the peti­tions challenging the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023 that aims to curtail the chief justice of Paki­stan’s (CJP) powers. The bill has since become an act of Parliament and three petitions were filed against it under Ar­ticle 184(3) of the Constitution by Ad­vocate Muhammad Shafay Mu¬nir, Raja Amer Khan, Chaudhry Ghulam Hus­sain and others. The bill proposes tak­ing away the individual authority of the chief justice to initiate suo motu pro­ceedings and unilaterally form bench­es and vests them in a panel comprising the CJP and two senior-most SC judg­es. It also calls for the right to appeal suo motu decisions. The federal gov­ernment filed an application Saturday requesting the court that a full court should hear the petitions since the mat­ter “raises [a] number of very import­ant constitutional questions, including that of the independence of the judicia­ry, powers of the parliament to regulate practice and procedure of the honour­able Supreme Court”.

Funeral prayer of martyred teachers offered

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1683346461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023