Govt has put country at stake to stay in power: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday the government has put the whole country at stake just to stay in power.

In a tweet, the former federal minister said the country’s politics has now become serious and quite intricate. While hinting towards the state’s terrible economic condition, Mr Rashid explained that it’s getting worse as neither the IMF nor the neighbouring countries have offered any help.

He said the problems being faced by the country would have a magnifying effect on it’s politics as well. Mr Rashid expressed much confidence in the possibility of elections. The Supreme Court will be victorious and the government will have to hold elections in the country, he said.

He further said rallies held yesterday [Saturday] in support of the judiciary on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s call was very successful.

Mr Rashid also criticized the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his recent visit to India. A wave of anger has spread against him [Bilawal Bhutto] in Occupied Kashmir after the visit, he added.