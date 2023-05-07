Imran threatens to start nationwide street protests if elections are not held in Punjab on May 14

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday vowed to start na­tionwide street protests if elections are not held in Punjab on May 14. Un­der the leadership of Imran Khan, PTI took out a solidarity rally with the Chief Justice in Lahore, while ad­dressing the participants, Imran Khan said that since the NRO backed government has come to power, it has lead the country to bankruptcy, add­ing the rupee further depreciated against the dollar while unemploy­ment had increased with factories closing down and Pakistan is being humiliated on the world stage.

On Bilawal Bhutto's visit to In­dia, Imran Khan said that the Indi­an foreign minister's behaviour was shameful. Indian foreign minister showed no grace, a guest came to theircountry and they treated him in the most humiliating manner, either he should not have been invited, but to humiliate him in this way was a re­flection of RSS India, he added.

PTI Chairman said that the coun­try will go down as long as there is PDM government. General (Retd) Ba­jwa has set the country on the path of destruction by giving such a gift in shape of PDM, he said.

The former army chief did what no enemy could do, he added.

He said that the constitution says that whenever the assembly is dis­solved, an election has to be held within 90 days, on which all lawyers and judges agree, but the caretak­er government with the nexus of the federation and the election commis­sionis not allowing the election to be held on time.

On the negotiations with the govern­ment, the former prime minister said that when the Chief Justice told us to negotiate with them, we started nego­tiating.

Imran Khan while announcing to hold public rallies said that the whole na­tion is standing with the Chief Justice at this time, I will start the rallies from next week on May 14, I am stepping out in streets and will not sit idle until the elections are held.

Regarding the suicide attack, the PTI chairman claimed that they tried to kill me twice.

General Faisal Naseer was involved in attacks on me, he said.

Bajwa had changed the commander on Bilawal’s request, the nation is los­ing but they don’t tend to care.

Tehreek-e-Insaf Saturday held public to express solidarity with the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of Pakistan here in Lahore.

The rally in Lahore was led by Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan, a large number of workers partic­ipated in the rally, the rally started from Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park and ended at Lakshmi Chowk.

PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Far­rukh Habib, Musrat Jamshed Cheema, Zubair Niazi, Faisal Javed and Chief Min­ister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid participated in the rally. Imran Khan also addressed the workers at Lakshmi Chowk.

Earlier, Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf said in his special message before the commencement of the rally urged the people to come out of their homes to show solidarity with the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice Umer Atta Bandial.

He further urged the people and it was inevitable for people of Pakistan to step out of their homes for one hour adding, if the constitution of this coun­try gets voileted , then the country will break into pieces.

Imran also said if they do not obey the decision of the Supreme Court, then the constitution will end, adding if today we allowed them to violate constitution then this country and your children will have no future.

Rallies were organized by Teh­reek-e-Insaf in different cities of the country to show solidarity with the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The PTI workers took out a rally from Peer Zakuri Bridge on the call of Imran Khan in Peshawar.

In Islamabad, Tehreek-e-Insaaf work­ers took out a rally from Zero Point, the workers raised slogans of “Ain Bachao Mulk Bachao”.

A heavy contingent of police and FC was deployed at zero point before the arrival of workers, armored vehicle and water cannon were also present at zero point, the rally starting from zero point was led by Secretary General Asad Umar.

In Rawalpindi, Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ral­ly started from Committee Chowk to ex­press solidarity with the Supreme Court and ended at Murid Chowk.

It was merit to mention here that that in his address via video link on Friday, PTI Chairman said that rallies will be held in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar toexpress solidarity with the Chief Justice.

The district administration of Lahore gave conditional permission for Satur­day rally after taking oath from PTI, the notification of which was issued by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore.