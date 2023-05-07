Increase the taxes on tobacco  

According to academics and researchers, Pakistan has one of the lowest rates of taxation on tobacco products in the world. As a result, the proportion of smoker-related deaths is increasing at an alarming rate in Pakistan.

Tobacco consumption destroys the country’s development and causes multiple diseases that not only burden the healthcare sector but also tarnish the country’s image. The low prices of tobacco products are the primary reason people are becoming more involved in drug addiction.

The government should implement higher taxes to discourage smokers and reduce the overall usage of tobacco products. It is an appeal to the government to impose sufficient taxes to decrease the number of smokers and tobacco users.

SANGEEN ALI,

Turbat.